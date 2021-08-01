Improving Mahrajaan Can Double Up At Ripon

There are precious few sensible bets left this Monday sadly but if you weren’t taken by the last success of Mahrajaan at Leicester I would be surprised. A lightly raced son of Kitten’s Joy, he only had to be pushed out to score that day over two furlongs shorter, and races as if he will have even more to offer stepped up in trip.

I am concerned about Doctor Parnassus who clearly has the ability to win this sort of race, but he always seems to find one or two have a bit too much for him in a finish, and at the risk of upset trainer David O’Meara, I wonder if the same may happen to him this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mahrajaan 4.45pm Ripon 4/5 Most Bookmakers