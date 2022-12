Meanwhile at Newcastle it was hard not to take note of the bumper third of Crebilly at Huntingdon back in March and as he is expected to go over fences one day, that was a promising effort.

Although once again we have to take race fitness on trust he runs in a big field in the 12.42pm this afternoon and I am pretty hopeful he will be a big enough price to make each way support very much worthwhile.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Crebilly 12.42pm Newcastle 15/8 Bet365