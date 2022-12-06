He May Not Be The GOAT But He Will Do For Me At Taunton

It will come as no great shock to anyone if I tell you that Taunton has been a pretty happy hunting ground for the likes of Paul Nicholls David Pipe and Philip Hobbs over the years, and I am thinking we may see more of the same via Huelgoat in the 2.08pm as the Nicholls gelding looks to get back to winning ways. Successful on his first four starts over fences he came unstuck when a fifteen length third here last month, but it intrigues me to see him dropped back in trip when stamina has always looked his forte. He may well need to make his own running over this distance but if he does he certainly won’t be stopping, and with the favourites form a bit suspect I am happy enough to take him on.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Huelgoat 2.08pm Taunton 7/2 William Hill