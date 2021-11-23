Crisford Colt Looking Good At Wolverhampton

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
34
Racing Enterprises Limited

Switching codes to the Flat for our second bet, and anyone not impressed by the last run of Saleymm at Chelmsford should have gone to Spec Savers.  

Admittedly that was a lowly novice event I admit, but the runner up (beaten seven lengths) came from the Roger Varian yard, and the third (beaten 12 lengths) was a Godolphin blueblood, so the form may be better than it looks at first glance. 

This is his handicap debut, but a mark of 87 seems fair enough in the circumstances, and if he improves again as I expect he can lead these home under top jockey James Doyle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Saleymm 4.35pm Wolverhampton

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here