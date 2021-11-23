Ladbrokes PDC Players Championship Finals confirmed for Butlin’s

The schedule of play for Friday’s opening day of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals has been confirmed ahead of the PDC’s return to Butlin’s Minehead Resort.
A 64-player field, who qualified from the Players Championship following 30 one-day events this year – will compete across two stages in the hunt for the £100,000 title from November 26-28.
Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen begins his title defence on Friday night as one of eight first round ties on the Main Stage, taking on fellow Dutchman Kevin Doets.
Sunday’s Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price faces Jason Lowe and Jonny Clayton opens his challenge for a fifth TV title of 2021 against Alan Tabern.
A high-profile opening night also features former World Champions Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld on the Main Stage.
Nathan Aspinall, who tasted UK Open glory in Minehead in 2019, is amongst the stars in action on the Main Stage on Friday afternoon, alongside the likes of James Wade, Michael Smith, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Adrian Lewis.
The Stage Two action in Reds – which will be streamed worldwide through PDCTV – will begin as former Lakeside Champion Scott Mitchell faces Martijn Kleermaker.
Two-time Players Championship Finals runner-up Mervyn King and Austrian brothers Rowby-John and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez are also in action, while German number one Gabriel Clemens meets Steve Beaton.
The evening session’s Stage Two action includes World Cup runner-up Mensur Suljovic, UK Open finalist Luke Humphries and 2018 champion Daryl Gurney.
Friday’s first round winners progress to compete in two further games on Saturday, with the second round in the afternoon session ahead of the evening’s third round.
The tournament then concludes on Sunday November 28, with the afternoon’s quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening session.
Sunday will also see the PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship take place, with the 32-player event being played down to the semi-finals in Reds from 1100 GMT. The final will be held on the Main Stage before the final of the Players Championship Finals.
The Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals will be broadcast on ITV4, through DAZN in various worldwide territories, via RTL7 in the Netherlands and the PDC’s global broadcast partners.
PDCTV coverage on Friday and Saturday from Stage Two will be available worldwide.
2021 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals
Friday November 26
First Round
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Main Stage
Ryan Searle v Simon Whitlock
Krzysztof Ratajski v Ron Meulenkamp
Michael Smith v William Borland
Joe Cullen v Andy Boulton
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Madars Razma
James Wade v Ricky Evans
Nathan Aspinall v Jeff Smith
Adrian Lewis v Kim Huybrechts
Stage Two
Scott Mitchell v Martijn Kleermaker
Ryan Joyce v Luke Woodhouse
Martin Schindler v Ian White
Mervyn King v Darius Labanauskas
Brendan Dolan v Chas Barstow
Ross Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Danny Noppert v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Gabriel Clemens v Steve Beaton
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Main Stage
Stephen Bunting v Gary Anderson
Raymond van Barneveld v Maik Kuivenhoven
Rob Cross v Jermaine Wattimena
Jose de Sousa v Devon Petersen
Gerwyn Price v Jason Lowe
Michael van Gerwen v Kevin Doets
Peter Wright v Keane Barry
Jonny Clayton v Alan Tabern
Stage Two
Vincent van der Voort v Jamie Hughes
Daryl Gurney v Alan Soutar
Damon Heta v Steve Lennon
Callan Rydz v Mensur Suljovic
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle
Luke Humphries v Jason Heaver
Chris Dobey v William O’Connor
Dave Chisnall v Ritchie Edhouse
Saturday November 27
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Main Stage
8x Matches TBC
Stage Two
8x Matches TBC
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Third Round
Main Stage
4x Matches TBC
Stage Two
4x Matches TBC
Sunday November 28
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Main Stage
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Main Stage
Semi-Finals
Final
Plus
PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship final
Format
First Round – Best of 11 legs
Second Round – Best of 11 legs
Third Round – Best of 19 legs
Quarter-Finals – Best of 19 legs
Semi-Finals – Best of 21 legs
Final – Best of 21 legs