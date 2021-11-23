Don’t Duck The Duke

Lingfield put on an excellent card this afternoon, and if you have the time and the inclination, it is well worth a visit to the Surrey countryside.

Olly Murphy teams up with Aidan Coleman this afternoon with bumper winner Duke Of Rockingham, successful by an easy nine lengths at Uttoxeter on his first start since a wind operation and almost a year off.

He has close to prefect breeding for the National Hunt game as a son of Kayf Tara out of a Presenting mare, and if he can jump a hurdle (and he is sure to have been well schooled at home), then he may well be good enough to make a winning debut over obstacles for a yard in great form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Duke Of Rockingham 1.45pm Lingfield