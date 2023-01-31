Give Me The Moonlight – In The Sunshine

I am heading off to Dubai this afternoon (sadly only metaphorically) where the gong is pretty much guaranteed along with the sunshine, and where I am hoping we can get off to a winning start thanks to Godolphin’s With The Moonlight, who ought to prove too smart for her rivals in the Group Two Cape Verdi at 3.45pm.

The famous blue colours have no less than four of the 12 entries here, but I am trusting William Buick to have made the right choice – plus the formbook of course.

The four-year-old Frankel filly has won four or her nine starts over a mile to a mile and a quarter, and was the stable’s first pick for the Epsom Oaks before failing to handle the track or see out the mile and a half to come home stone-cold last, but she has made amends since with a win and a second on fast ground at Saratoga.

She can go well fresh with a win at Newmarket after six months off as evidence, and ought to go well here for the owners who have won this event eight times in the last ten years.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win With The Moonlight 3.45pm Meydan (Dubai) 7/4 Paddy Power and Betfair