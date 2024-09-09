Crowley Ridden Outsider Looks Overpriced At Leicester

The recent rain has really messed up some of the results in the last few days and for that reason alone, I am reducing my bet size and looking for a couple of each way options this afternoon.

First up at Leicester in the 4.14pm I am interested in the Owen Burrows trained Ehtiram, who looks overpriced to me at 12/1 or thereabouts. A winner over this trip of a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford in June by an easy two and three-quarter lengths, she has been tried over further on both starts since, weakening late on over a mile and a half at Doncaster and over a mile and three at Kempton.

That last run has seen her dropped 2lb in the handicap, and this looks her best chance since to get back to winning ways with the trip in her favour once more.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ehtiram 4.14pm Leicester 10/1 Bet365 and William Hill