Why The Tote And The World Pool Offers Better Value At Royal Ascot

People often ask me why I write a weekly summary of all The Tote pools, or champion the World Pool – well for those still wondering here a few a few good reasons!

Before I get to all the details (thats what happens when you ask a question!), it is also worth mentioning the guarantees this week in particular, with Royal Ascot starting tomorrow afternoon-

Placepot minimum guarantees (find a horse to place in the first six races to grab a share of the kitty) Tues: Ascot £250,000 Wed: Ascot £250,000 Thurs: Ascot £250,000 Fri: Ascot £250,000 Sat: Ascot £250,000 Scoop6 (find the winner of the six races named below for a share of the riches on offer) Win Fund rollover £210,265 Bonus Fund rollover £171,801 Estimated Combined Pools £410,000 Tuesday’s Scoop6 races: 2.30 Ascot – 1m Grp1 Queen Anne Stakes, 14 declared 3.05 Ascot – 6f Grp2 Coventry Stakes, 23 declared 3.45 Ascot – 5f Grp1 King Charles III Stakes, 17 declared 5.05 Ascot – 2m4f Ascot Stakes (Hcap), 20 declared 5.40 Ascot – 1m2f Listed Wolferton Stakes, 16 declared 6.15 Ascot – 1m6f Copper Horse Hcap, 16 declared

And for future reference!

Tote Guarantee: The Tote offers a guarantee on win bets so it will always match or exceed (67% of the time at Royal Ascot 2023) the industry Starting Price. Available via online and text betting (“68683”). : The Tote offers a guarantee on win bets so it will always match or exceed (67% of the time at Royal Ascot 2023) the industry Starting Price. Available via online and text betting (“68683”).

· No Restrictions: The Tote will never restrict you for winning.

· Unlimited Stakes: The Tote lets customers place unlimited stakes into pools of over £150m+ at Royal Ascot 2023.

· Value: The Tote overround at Royal Ascot 2023 was 113% compared to the industry overround of 125%.

· International Value Bias: The Tote offers incredible value due to the international make-up of the World Pool market. For example, Hollie Doyle overpaid 27% of the time versus Danny Tudhope 87% of the time at Royal Ascot in 2023.

· Good for British racing: The Tote is contributing to the generation of new revenues of c. £750,000 per World Pool raceday.

For customers betting with the Tote at Royal Ascot 2023

With huge pools of £154m, the Tote offered customers exceptional value across the 35 races at Royal Ascot:

· Tote Win beat Starting Price in 22 of the 35 races (matched on the remaining 13 races with Tote Guarantee online)

· Tote Win overround was 113% vs SP overround of 125%

· Tote Exacta beat the Forecast (1-2) on 32 out of 35 races, and averaged a 77% better payout

· Tote Trifecta beat Tricast (1-2-3) on 28 out of 32 races, paying more than double the Tricast on average

For customers betting with the Tote on the 19 British and Irish World Pool days 2023:

· Tote Win beat the industry Starting Price in 66% of races and matched on the remaining occa-sions with Tote Guarantee in place.

· A £1 bet with the Tote on every winner on British and Irish World Pool days in 2023 paid £263 more than the industry Starting Price.

· Tote Win overround was 109% versus an industry Starting Price of 122%.

· Tote Exacta beat Forecast in 78% of races.

· Tote Trifecta beat Tricast in 84% of races where the Tricast operated.

World Pool supporting British and Irish racing

Not only does World Pool help further internationalise the sport and shine the global spotlight on participating racecourses, it also generates vital betting revenue and increased media rights for the sport, in the region of £500,000 – £800,000 a day. World Pool is a key part of the future sustainable funding of the sport.