We have had quite a few winners recently from the Charlie Appleby stable and that may well continue here if Arabian Crown lives up to his lofty reputation on his racecourse bow.

A son of Dubawi out of Listed winner Dubai Rose, he cost 600,000 Euros as a yearling and all the talk in Newmarket is that he is a winner waiting to happen, and if greenness is not a problem he could stroll home under William Buick.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arabian Crown 3.40pm Sandown 2/1 Bet365