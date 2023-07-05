THE DARTS BIG GUNS ARE GETTING READY FOR BLACKPOOL

PRICE & TWO FORMER CHAMPIONS TO OPEN 2023 BETFRED WORLD MATCHPLAY

Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross and Gary Anderson will be in action on a star-studded opening night of the 2023 Betfred World Matchplay, with the schedule of play confirmed for the summer’s biggest darts tournament.

Last year’s runner-up Price will take on Stephen Bunting when the £800,000 tournament begins on Saturday July 15 at Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens.

Former champions Cross and Anderson will also be in action on the opening night as they face Daryl Gurney and Dave Chisnall respectively in exciting ties.

A mouth-watering opening Saturday night in Blackpool will begin with a meeting between 2018 quarter-finalist Joe Cullen – the 2022 Masters champion – and Belgian debutant Mike De Decker.

Sunday’s afternoon session will be headlined by 2007 champion James Wade as he takes on Premier League star Chris Dobey, and World Youth Champion Josh Rock makes his debut against Damon Heta.

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will begin the defence of his title against Brendan Dolan in Sunday’s evening session, which will also see World Champion Michael Smith – the top seed as world number one – taking on Steve Beaton.

The first round concludes on Monday, as 2021 champion Peter Wright who takes on Andrew Gilding, while Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld makes his first Blackpool appearance in five years against Ryan Searle.

The second round will take place across Tuesday July 18 and Wednesday July 19, before the quarter-finals are staged across Thursday July 20 and Friday July 21.

Saturday July 22 will see the semi-finals take place, before the final is held on Sunday July 23 when the champion will lift the Phil Taylor Trophy and pocket the £200,000 star prize.

This year’s visit to the Winter Gardens will once again feature the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay, which will see eight players competing on Sunday July 23 in an action-packed afternoon session.

Tickets for the Betfred World Matchplay are available through SeeTickets.com.

The Betfred World Matchplay will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2023 Betfred World Matchplay

Schedule of Play

Saturday July 15 (1900 BST)

4x First Round

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

Sunday July 16

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

4x First Round

Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

Damon Heta v Josh Rock

James Wade v Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1930 BST)

4x First Round

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

Michael Smith v Steve Beaton

Monday July 17 (1900 BST)

4x First Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith

Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

Tuesday July 18 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round – Order of Matches TBC

M Smith/Beaton v Wade/Dobey

Noppert/Schindler v Aspinall/Ratajski

Price/Bunting v Cullen/De Decker

Cross/Gurney v Chisnall/Anderson

Wednesday July 19 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round – Order of Matches TBC

Wright/Gilding v Searle/Van Barneveld

Clayton/Clemens v Van den Bergh/R Smith

Van Gerwen/Dolan v Heta/Rock

Humphries/De Sousa v Van Duijvenbode/Huybrechts

Thursday July 20 (2000 BST)

2x Quarter-Finals

Friday July 21 (2000 BST)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday July 22 (2000 BST)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 23

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

Betfred Women’s World Matchplay

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Robyn Byrne v Rhian O’Sullivan

Mikuru Suzuki v Aileen de Graaf

Fallon Sherrock v Lisa Ashton

Semi-Finals

Greaves/Van Leuven v Byrne/O’Sullivan

Suzuki/De Graaf v Sherrock/Ashton

Final

v

Evening Session (2000 BST)

Betfred World Matchplay

Final

Schedule subject to change. Schedule for second round onwards will be confirmed at PDC website and via @OfficialPDC social media channels.

Draw Bracket

(1) Michael Smith v Steve Beaton

(16) James Wade v Chris Dobey

(8) Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler

(9) Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

(13) Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

(5) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

(12) Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

(2) Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

(15) Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

(7) Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

(10) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

(14) Damon Heta v Josh Rock

(6) Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

Photo credit Taylor Lanning/PDC