Kylian Can Kill Off The Opposition

Off to Sandown for the weekend and we have a half-decent card this afternoon where Ryan Moore can hopefully ride us a winner in the shape of Kylian, a winner last time out at Newcastle by a very easy four lengths under P J McDonald.

This is a step up into Listed class so he may need to improve again, but he is officially the highest rated runner here off a mark of 90 and I am pretty confident there is even more to come from the son of Invincible Spirit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kylian 2.30pm Sandown 7/2 most bookmakers