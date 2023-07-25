Crown The King At Sandown

Sandown put on a really interesting card this afternoon, and those of us who got our fingers burned when Arabian Crownfailed to land the odds on his debut will be going back in looking to get our losses back – and more.

The son of Dubawi was ridden with plenty of confidence over course and distance earlier in the month and came with what looked to be a winning run from two out, but William Buck found his mount wandering a little due to his lack of experience before being beaten less than a length into third. He should know a lot more now and although he is up against a big field, he should win this before moving up to better contests.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arabian Crown 2.40pm Sandown 6/5 Bet365 (but do shop around)