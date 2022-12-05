Dance Can Waltz Home

It seems safe to suggest the Skeltons will be looking to get back their diesel money and then some with the lightly raced Royale Dance, a five-year-old mare who won on her hurdling bow over course and distance at the beginning of November.

She does have to shoulder a penalty for that victory and therefore has to give 7lb top all of her rivals, but she travelled well throughout that day and could be called the winner a very long way from home. As that weas her first start in over seven months, she is fully entitled to improve for the run, and if that is the case, the forecast odds against may prove to be excellent value at the end of the day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Royale Dance 1.05pm Hexham Evens most bookmakers