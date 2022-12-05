Lift off Again For Apollo

I will be on my way to Hong Kong for the racing by the time this is published so do watch out for my pre racing preview later in the week, but before then we have the little matter of Wednesday first, starting at Hexham where I am hoping that recent Sedgefield winner Sir Apollo can follow up in the 12.30pm.

Lightly raced over fences with just the six starts, the step up in trip to three miles plus saw a much improved performance that day when he made most of the running to come home alone despite tying up a little close home, and an added 5lb from the handicapper may not be enough to stop him following up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sir Apollo 12.30pm Hexham 100/30 Bet365