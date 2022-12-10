Dance To Profit At Lingfield

I have seen the weather forecast and although I love Plumpton, I can see them falling to the frost so common sense suggests we stick to the all-weather tracks today just in case.

Starting at Lingfield with the six-furlong maiden at 12.12pm which looks an interesting contest. I am very wary of an improved performance from Shikhova representing the Varian yard, but preference is still for Samba Lady, despite her long absence.

Once raced at Windsor back in May, she came home a two length fourth which I saw as a highly promising debut, though I am very wary as to why she has been absent throughout the summer. She is certainly bred to handle this surface which is a bonus, but common sense suggests an each way bet with her race-fitness very much an unknown quantity.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Samba Lady 12.12pm Lingfield 15/8 Bet365