Ex-German Runner May Have A Touch Of Class About Him

Further North at Wolverhampton we have an intriguing runner in the mile and a half handicap at 7.00pm this evening when David Bridgwater sends Estacas on to the Tapeta for his first start for the yard.

Formerly trained in Germany by Andreas Wohler, he is no stranger to these shores, winning on his debut in an Ascot bumper and following that with a third at Lingfield in a Class Two all-weather bumper in January.

One run since saw him come home second on the Flat at Bremen in April, and he looks an interesting prosect for both the Flat and presumably when he is sent over hurdles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Estacas 7.00pm Wolverhampton 9/2 Bet365