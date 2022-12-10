Hidden Talent At Cork This Sunday

Staying at Cork for my final suggestion and I note the Henry De Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore team are here as opposed to the bigger meeting at Punchestown which made me wonder why?

Even the most optimistic cannot think they will overturn the odds-on Energumene in the 2.20pm, and that leaves either Arctic Bresil in the maiden hurdle at 12.45pm, or Hiddenvalley Lake in the Grade Three hurdle at 1.15pm, which I will assume is the target.

Carried out by a loose horse when all set to win his point-to-point, he was sold for £200,000 shortly afterwards and made his debut over hurdles at Naas when running on strongly over the two miles three to score readily if not impressively.

The step up to three miles ought to see him in his element but this is ultra-competitive and I will still back him each way using a best-odds guaranteed bookmaker in the hope his current price drifts by off time.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hiddenvalley Lake 1.15pm Cork 3/1 most bookmakers