Dance To The Tune Of Hipop At Hereford

I was not in the slightest impressed by the forecast price for Hipop Des Ongrais ahead of the 2.10pm at Hereford, but the fact is he does look an attractive proposition ahead of this handicap hurdle.

Last time out the five-year-old strolled home at Uttoxeter to take a Class Five handicap and win for the first time over obstacles, and although upped 9lb by the dreaded handicapper, Robert Walford has stepped him up in grade, and he gets in here carrying bottom weight of just ten stone six.

If he continues to improve as I hope he can shrug off the weight rise and come home alone this afternoon under the excellent James Best.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hipop Des Ongrais 2.10pm Hereford 3/1 William Hill