Fire And Brimstone At Hereford

Just the two UK meetings this afternoon, but I have found some horses worthy of a second look, starting with the 1.40pm at Hereford. This looks a pretty decent maiden hurdle that will take some winning, but Hellfire Princess went in to my notebook when she showed a good turn of foot to win her bumper here, and is bred to be even better over hurdles. She will stay further in time, but there seems likely to be a decent early pace here which will pay to her strengths, and although we have to assume she has been well schooled ahead of her debut over obstacles, that may yet be a risk worth taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hellfire Princess 1.40pm Hereford 5/2 Bet365