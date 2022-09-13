Dancer Strictly Worth A Bet

The Crisford stable have been in ridiculously good form for the last few months with an outstanding 45% success rate and it looks likely that Misty Dancer will make a bid to add to those figures when the daughter of Dubawi heads up to Ayr to compete in the 3.35pm over the mile and a quarter.

A very easy winner last time out at Goodwood, she makes her handicap debut this afternoon off a mark of 80 which seems fair enough, and as that was her turf debut on similar ground to this, she may well prove difficult to beat with any further improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Misty Dancer 3.35pm Ayr 11/4 most bookmakers