Interesting Outsider Could Go Close

A risky each way bet to round off our day when Naasma has her second start for Pat Phelan after running a blinder when third at Epsom over seven furlongs last month.

Previously unsighted on three starts for Kevin Ryan, she clearly likes her new surroundings and was beaten less than a length at odds of 12/1 for her new connections, and is immediately back up in trip this afternoon under John Egan.

We don’t know for certain that she will stay, but her trainer clearly feels she will, and with further improvement a possibility off the same low mark, she should give us a decent run for our money if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Naasma 5.10pm Sandown 9/1 Bet365