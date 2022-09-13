Show Me The Money

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
27
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

The Racing League are in action at Newcastle tonight and if I have a bet, I will be patent enough to await the finale where I will have a little on Show Me Show Me who has a decent draw in the 12 stall.

He got up very late last time out to win over course and distance and although he has an added 3lb from the handicapper, he may have more to offer.

Harrison Shaw is reunited with the five-year-old and clearly gets on well with the son of Showcasing, and if he gets the rub of the green that they all need in these sprints, he could surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Show Me Show Me 8.45pm Newcastle 7/1 Paddy Power and Betfair

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here