Show Me The Money

The Racing League are in action at Newcastle tonight and if I have a bet, I will be patent enough to await the finale where I will have a little on Show Me Show Me who has a decent draw in the 12 stall.

He got up very late last time out to win over course and distance and although he has an added 3lb from the handicapper, he may have more to offer.

Harrison Shaw is reunited with the five-year-old and clearly gets on well with the son of Showcasing, and if he gets the rub of the green that they all need in these sprints, he could surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Show Me Show Me 8.45pm Newcastle 7/1 Paddy Power and Betfair