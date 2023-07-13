Shaq Attack In The Big Sprint

All the talk pre-race has been about Little Big Bear and whether or not he will be at his best after a minor injury saw him miss some work, but as far as I can see if everyone gets a clear run, he would have his work cut out to cope with Shaquille regardless.

Despite knowing the result of his last start when coming home a length and a quarter clear of his market rival I am still amazed at his last success when he was slowly away at Royal Ascot before powering clear like Pegasus to come home comfortably on top, and although sprinters can almost seem to take it in turns to win these sprints, Julie Camacho’s son of Charm Spirit appears to be a once in a lifetime for his relatively small stable, and he could well go on to be seen as an all-time great.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shaquille 4.35pm Newmarket 3/1 most bookmakers