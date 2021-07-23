Kitten May Leave His Supporters Purring

There seems to be precious little value around today with the small field contests in abundance but I do quite like the chances of Big Kitten in the 3.40pm at Newmarket.

Rated at a high of 95 when trained by William Haggas, he then went for a new career with Doug Watson in Dubai where he peaked with a second at Meydan in November, but he is now back on the UK in the Mark Johnston stable.

A confirmed front runner, he looks an ideal match for the Middleham trainer and jockey Joe Fanning, and as he now races off a mark of just 89, his chances here look pretty obvious.

Admittedly, we do have to take his fitness on trust after eight months off the track, but that factor is built in to his price, and possibly worth the risk in a small field that he may well be able to dominate.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Big Kitten 3.40pm Newmarket 7/1 888.com