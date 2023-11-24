Dante On Fire

Little Miss Dante has to give 7lb away to all of her rivals in the 12.30pm at Uttoxeter this afternoon but she is held in such high regard at home that I doubt that will prove to be much of a problem.

A daughter of Kayf Tara, she hacked up on her hurdling bow at Ayr despite showing plenty of signs of inexperience, and if she learns from that and is as good as connections hope, then she will need to double up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Miss Dante 12.30pm Uttoxeter 2/1 most bookmakers

