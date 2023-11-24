Mullins Hot-Pot Expected To Make It To The Very Top

Punchestown put on by far the best meeting this afternoon though with some trainers mob-handed (Enda Bolger has three in the opener, and Willie Mullins has five of the six in the 2.30pm got goodness sake) the one to bet on may, just may, be the potentially classy Tullyhill in the maiden hurdle at 12.10pm.

Trained by that man Mullins, he won his first two starts in a point-to-point at Moira and a bumper at Gowran Park before running his best race yet in defeat when second to the odds-on Cheltenham Festival bumper winner A Dream To Share in the Champion bumper here in April. If he takes to hurdles as expected then he should make a wining debut – though I may find myself embarrassed by publication time if his price is as short as it should be!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 3pts Win Tullyhill 12.10pm Punchestown 1/3 most bookmakers