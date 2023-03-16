Dare To Back Harry’s Comeback Queen

Harry Fry must have been disappointed with the performance of Lady Adare when she lost her unbeaten record with a really tame performance on her seasonal return at Taunton, beaten 26 lengths after weakening rapidly late on. Clearly something was amiss for the daughter of Sholokhov that day and I note that connections have given her a wind-operation which they will be hoping brings her back to her peak.

A winner at Newcastle (twice), Uttoxeter, and Taunton, if she can be brought back to her best then a rating of 128 may still underestimate her true abilities and I will be backing her today just in case that comes to pass.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lady Adare 2.05pm Kempton 16/1 Bet365