Zestful Looking Sharp

Zestful never really lived up to her breeding on the Flat with a Southwell second the highlight, but she made a winning start to her new career at Catterick when running on strongly to score by over three lengths from odds-on favourite Pretending.

That was a much-improved effort from the daughter of Make Believe who may be even better over further in the not too distant future and if she can get rolling early enough here then she may well get up for a second victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zestful 3.17pm Kempton 3/1 Bet365