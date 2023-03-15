The Rest Of The Cheltenham Card (Friday)

Race Two: County Hurdle

Another of the week’s fiendishly competitive handicaps, though we did see a short-priced “good thing” last year in Willie Mullins State Man, who duly landed the odds. Whether the Irish feel they have one of similar standard this year will be shown by the betting overnight, but on the formbook alone, I will be looking very carefully at Ballyadam with Henry Du Bromhead in good form and his horses invariably targeted for this meeting alone. The son of Fame And Glory was second to Appreciate It in the Supreme here in 2021 and a six-length fifth here last season off exactly the same mark. Third to Gaelic Warrior last time out only getting 1lb, the winner was second in the Ballymore on Wednesday franking that form, and if he improves again as I hope, he can mount a decent challenge at a massive price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ballyadam 2.10pm Cheltenham 22/1 Bet365

Race Four: Gold Cup 3.30pm

It is getting a little boring to mention Irish dominance, but they have won the last four (fact), and six of the last seven. Galopin Des Champs heads the market at a pretty skinny price for Willie Mullins, while A Plus Tard, the winner last season, is a much bigger price having pulled up at odds-on behind Protektorat on his first start of the season. The jolly fell in the Turners Chase here over shorter when looking the likely winner last season, and although he won at Leopardstown on his first attempt at three miles, this course is a very different test as is the added distance. I am torn between A Plus Tard who I think will go well, and the enigmatic Ahoy Senor, who could try to take every fence out of the ground and be pulled up after a circuit – or put in a clear round and run them all into the ground. Obviously I am hoping it will be the latter and we get our biggest priced winer of the week, and as I am convinced he has the ability and stamina needed, I’ll have a small bet accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ahoy Senor 3.30pm Cheltenham 25/1 William Hill. Coral, and Ladbrokes

Race Five: Foxhunter Steeple Chase

Trainer David Christie has never won this race with one place from four attempts, yet at the early stage, he is responsible for the first three in the betting (though that was before the final declarations were known). He now relies on Vaucelet who is priced as short at 9/4 but with the price of recent winners ranging from 66/1 (2020) all the way down to 13/8 (2022), suggesting we should be in for an interesting renewal. The one that interests me the most is Rocky’s Howya, a maiden under rules after three starts over fences, but seemingly a new character since sent out to the fields for his point-to-points with five wins in a row, the latest by 45 lengths at Tallow. Only a seven-year-old, there is every chance the penny has finally dropped and at 12/1 he may be worth a pound or two each way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rocky’s Howya 4.10pm Cheltenham 12/1 most bookmakers

Race Seven: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Just in case a single on-course punter has any money left in their pockets, we end with a competitive handicap over two miles four and a half furlongs, and restricted to conditional jockeys. Fourteen runnings have seen the Irish win this eight times in total, but we have seen winners at up to 25/1, and just the one successful favourite. I have no realistic chance of finding the winner this year either with 24 runners and just the 21lbs covering them from top to bottom. Spanish Harlem heads the betting but that may be down to the Willie Mullins factor, and I narrowly prefer Irish Hill for the Paul Nicholls stable. Looking for his four-timer after successes at Taunton, Fakenham, at Ascot, the latest in a Class Two where he hit the front two out and saw off all challengers. Upped 6lb for that he needs to find a little more here but the race conditions should suit with Angus Cheleda more than capable from the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Irish Hill 5.30pm Cheltenham 14/1 Bet365 and Paddy Power