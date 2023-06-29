Darts – It’s Time To Have A Superbet

Superbet have been announced as the title sponsor of the 2023 Superbet Poland Darts Masters ahead of the event’s inaugural staging next week.

The PDC’s World Series of Darts will visit Poland for the first time on July 7-8, with eight top PDC stars taking on eight East Europe representatives in front of a sell-out crowd at COS Torwar in Warsaw.

Superbet, a former winner of the “Best Sports Betting Operator in Central & Eastern Europe” award, offer a strong retail presence alongside their online betting, slot game, live casino, virtual games and lottery options.

Superbet has operated in Poland since 2017, and will see their logo displayed on competing players in the Superbet Poland Darts Masters as well as on-stage at the event.

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Superbet as an official partner of the Poland Darts Masters,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“We’ve received an amazing reaction since announcing that the World Series would visit Warsaw, with tickets selling out in hours and great anticipation for the biggest darts event ever held in Poland.”

Lukasz Seweryniak, CEO of Superbet Poland, said: “We are delighted to be the title partner of the Superbet Poland Darts Masters – the first prestigious World Series of Darts event in our country.

“We want to support dynamically developing sports disciplines and help them gain fans’ interest and popularity, and darts fits perfectly into our plans.

“This collaboration presents another proof that Superbet is seeking innovative solutions in both sponsorship and technological endeavours.”

World number 19 Krzysztof Ratajski will spearhead the four Polish competitors in the event, alongside fellow PDC professionals Krzysztof Kciuk and Radek Szaganski and one qualifier, who will secure their place on July 1.

Further East European representatives include Czech Republic duo Adam Gawlas and Karel Sedlacek, Croatia’s Boris Krcmar and Hungarian qualifier Nandor Major.

The eight PDC stars heading to Warsaw are led by World Champion Michael Smith and Dutch legend Michael van Gerwen, who won last month’s US Darts Masters in New York.

Former World Champions Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross will also take part in the event, alongside Premier League duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall, former UK Open champion Danny Noppert and world number six Luke Humphries.

The Superbet Poland Darts Masters will be broadcast in Poland, the Netherlands and the Nordic & Baltic region through Viaplay, as well as globally through the PDC’s broadcast partners including ITV in the UK, DAZN in various territories and via PDCTV (outside of Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

Photo credit PDC