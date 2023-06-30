Irish Guineas Form Suggests An Easy Winner

It would be rude to start anywhere but The Curragh for our Sunday musings, with the Irish Derby at 3.40pm the obvious highlight, though with likeliest winner and Epsom Derby hero Auguste Rodin trading heavily odds on, our bet needs to be in alternative contest.

Waiting patiently until the 5.25pm I will be all over the Dermot Weld trained Tarawa as she drops into Listed class after a very respectable fourth in the Irish 1000 Guineas behind stable companion Tahiyra where she was only beaten three lengths at the line after running on a little too late. This looks considerably easier to me, and f she gets the run of the race this ought to prove an easy victory before she heads back up in class.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tarawa 5.35pm The Curragh 11/10 Bet365