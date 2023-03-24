Go West Young Man

I have given Dubai a miss this year but they go ahead without me (who would have thought?), and there are plenty of questions that will be answered by the end of the card. Can Subjectivist bounce back to form in the Gold Cup, is Al Dasim really improving fast enough to take the sprint, and will the Japanese conquer Meydan are my top three, but I only have space for one selection, and that honour falls to Westover in the Classic at 4.00pm with the on-fire Ryan Moore in the saddle.

Considered an unlucky loser in the English Derby at Epsom, he made amends for that with a runaway success at The Curragh in the Irish equivalent before pulling way too hard at Ascot and failing to handle the rain sodden ground in the Arc at Longchamp.

Back from a break and on quicker ground which suits him better, there is the risk of him over racing once again, but if anyone can switch him off for a late charge, Ryan can.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Westover 4.00pm Meydan (Dubai) 13/2 William Hill