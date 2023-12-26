Davy Can Win The Gravy At Leicester

A quieter afternoon as we all trudge our way back to work (well, some of us), but Leicester put on a half-decent card where I am sweet on the chances of Saint Davy ahead of the novice chase at 12.49pm. The winner of point-to-point, a bumper, and a maiden hurdle, he was last seen in the Sefton Novice’s Hurdle at Aintree where he weakened into ninth at the line, though that was over three miles, and a Grade One contest to boot.

Making his debut over the larger obstacles here we have to take his ability to jump a fence on trust, he is at least related to winners over fences and if he is as good as I hope, he wins this and does so impressively.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Saint Davy 12.49pm Leicester 3/1 most bookmakers MEETING ABANDONED