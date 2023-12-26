Stats Suggest Moore Is Yer Man

One for the handicap lovers to end with today and the Welsh Grand National from Chepstow which sees up to 22 runners go to post for the stamina test over three miles six furlongs and 130 yards at 2.50pm. I have 26 runnings of statistics to work with and have quickly found out that ALL the winners had finished in the first six last time out, instantly removing nine of the field (if those stats are upheld, of course).

None have been priced bigger than 25/1 so using early prices that gets rid of another three, so we have a new shortlist of eight, with my next stop the handicap marks. Both Nassalam and Truckers Lodge have won off the same marks they have to suffer here, and with the first named due to go up a further 4lb for future races after his recent victory, you can see why he is as short as he is, while Truckers Lodge will race off this mark.

That suggests Gary Moore’s six-year-old may have the edge assuming he stays this far (never raced beyond three miles and a furlong), and although I don’’ like his odds one bit, the stats do point quite clearly in his direction.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nassalam 2.50pm Chepstow 6/1 most bookmakers