Dawn Can Shine For Charlie Appleby

Sticking with Newmarket for our second bet and it is hard to see past Charlie Appleby’s Spring Dawn in the 3.45pm despite some decent opposition. The daughter of Kodiac has frustrated her supporters so far with a pair of second places here over this trip on the Rowley Mile, the latest in May when sent off odds-on, but she has been given a break to freshen her up and may do better here.

There is a question about her on this quicker going but if connections think she will handle it who am I to argue, and with the yard struggling for winners lately, we may even get a half decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Spring Dawn 3.45pm Newmarket 11/10 Bet365