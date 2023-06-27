Newmarket July Course – In June

I am a huge fan of Newmarket’s July course and we are back there again this afternoon when I will be backing Crow’s Nest in the 3.10pm despite the top-weight having a hefty nine stone eleven to carry.

The son of US Navy Flat has won his last two in novice events at Hamilton and Beverley showing plenty of speed from the front and was value for a bit more than the official margin last time out, running on well over the minimum trip. Back to six furlongs again here he may well try to make every post a winning one again, and with William Buick in the saddle I am thinking he will land his hat-trick.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Crow’s Nest 3.10pm Newmarket 3/1 Bet365