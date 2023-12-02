De Bromhead Gelding Could Be Special

I will throw in in one from Fairyhouse as well in the hope of having at least one runner this Sunday afternoon, and I will be watching the run of An Tobar with great interest on his second start for Henry De Bromhead. He won his point-to-point at Ballyvodock by 20 lengths before making his debut under rules in a maiden hurdle here which he won in a hack canter by over four lengths.

This does represent stronger opposition and a real test, but he looks a horse with untapped potential, and is one I will continue to follow for the rest of the season and beyond.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win An Tobar 1.25pm Fairyhouse 2/1 Bet365 and William Hill