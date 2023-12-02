Thunder Can Strike This Evening

Another tough day where I feel I have to start with one on then all-weather thanks to both National Hunt cards far more prone to the cold snap forcing abandonments. It is a meeting restricted to riders with less than 30 wins during a set period of the year which I do applaud but that doesn’t’ make it any easier to find a winner.

One horse who seemed to find plenty of improvement from somewhere last time out was the Richard Hannon trained God of Thunder who strolled home by close to four lengths over course and distance last time out, and races of a 7lb higher mark this evening. Obviously he needs to find a fraction more off his new mark but this is his surface and trip and he should go close, even with top weight of over ten stone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win God Of Thunder 8.00pm Wolverhampton 15/8 Bet365