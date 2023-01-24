Nothing Brave About Backing This Recent Winner

From bottom weight to top-weight for my second suggestion when Archie Watson will be hoping he can get a bit more out of Brave Emperor who has looked a different horse since an educational debut sixth at Beverley. He has stepped up a furlong in each race since winning over five at Chepstow, six at Chelmsford, and seven when running on strongly at Wolverhampton in November last year, and now he tries a mile for the first time.

An added 7lb from the handicapper clearly makes his life that bit tougher now, but then again that was his first start in close to six months, and there may well be even more improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Brave Emperor 1.35pm Southwell 3/1 William Hill