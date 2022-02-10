Premier League Sack Race Latest

BRENDAN RODGERS HAS EMERGED as the surprise favourite in the latest Sack Race market with bookmakers.

After a shock defeat to local rivals, Nottingham Forest, in the FA Cup, the bookies slashed his odds of being the next top-flight boss to be sent packing to just 7/2, leapfrogging the likes of Sean Dyche (6/1), Eddie Howe (8/1) and Roy Hodgson (8/1) in the process.

Rodgers was previously a 10/1 shot before a ball was kicked in the East Midlands this weekend, and with two huge games coming up against Liverpool and West Ham in the next few days, the odds suggest there’s a chance his stint at the King Power could soon be coming to an end.

One bookie told the Daily Sport: “Brendan Rodgers looked set to leave Leicester of his own accord just a few months ago, seemingly having his pick of a range of top jobs, but a humiliating defeat at the hands of Forest, coupled with a poor season in the Premier League suggests he could ultimately pay the price in the coming weeks.”

Next Premier League Manager to Leave

Brendan Rodgers – 7/2

No Manager to Leave – 4/1

Sean Dyche – 6/1

Eddie Howe – 8/1

Roy Hodgson – 8/1

Antonio Conte – 9/1