Helenius steps in to save the show and fight AJ on Saturday

Robert Helenius the FINN dubbed ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ has STEPPED in to save the show and fight Anthony Joshua this Saturday at London’s o2 after previous OPPO Dillian Whyte was reported to have supplied an adverse VADA test on Saturday [5.8.23].

39yo Helnius 32-4, 21 KO’s was KO’d in 2022 by Deontay Wilder and has had 1 fight since winning in Finland last weekend.

This bout is a must win for AJ who if he slips up on Saturday would be out of the BIG MONEY paydays.

“This wasn’t in the script,” said Joshua. “I respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point, Saturday night. May the best man win.”



“I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12,” said Helenius. “I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it!”

Well FIGHT FANS Saturday night we shall see what if any changes new trainer Derrick James has made to AJ and what the future holds.