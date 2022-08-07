Top-Weight – You’re Having A Laugh

Moving across to Chelmsford for our second bet and I will be delighted with any odds against available for Comedian Leader. Gay Kelleway’s filly joined the yard from Alice Haynes after a nose second in a Goodwood seller (Class Three) and was next seen at Newmarket when last of eight (but only beaten four lengths at the line) after being hampered at the start.

She has to carry top-weight in this small field but plunges in to this Class Six event off a mark 2lb lower less Saffie Osborne’s 3lb claim from the saddle, and she really ought to prove far too good for these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Comedian Leader 4.45pm Chelmsford 13/8 all bookmakers