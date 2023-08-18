Demi May Have More To Offer

I simply cannot resist a little bet on Roger Varian’s Demi Pointe in the 3.25pm at Pontefract this afternoon as the three-year-old filly finally gets back to the track. Very lightly raced with just the toe starts, she finished sixth in a Goodwood maiden but showed she was a lot better than that next time out when winning by close to six lengths in a Chelmsford novice.

The runner-up that day was The X O who is currently rated 104 which suggests she will not be disgraced in Listed company assuming she has trained on of course, and if she is fully wound up for her first start after eight months off, then she may outclass these or at least hit a place to get us some return.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Demi Pointe 3.25pm Pontefract 10/1 Bet365 and William Hill