Elliott Newcomer Worth A Second Glance

On a particularly tricky day, word reaches me that those closest to the Gordon Elliott stable think they have a decent bumper horse on their hands in the shape of the unraced Samui, who makes his long-awaited debut in the contest that closes the card.

A well-bought son of Siyouni at just 32,000Gns, he is closely related to numerous winners, and has been found a race to start in lacking a Willie Mulins banker. Jamie Codd rides which suggests they think he has a chance, and if inexperience is not an issue, a big run us very much on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Samui Naas 4.35pm 2/1 most bookmakers