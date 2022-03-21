Diamond In The Rough

With plenty of early pace in the race, I am rather hopeful that the added stamina of Burrows Diamond will come in to play in the 1.35pm at Haydock, and that Sue Smith’s seven-year-old mare will and her hat-trick despite an added 8lb from the handicapper.

She cruised up last time out at Uttoxeter to come home 11 lengths clear of her field (could have been more), and if she can lay up with the early leaders or at least keep them in range, she may be able to power home and looks a spot of value at the forecast prices.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Burrows Diamond 1.35pm Haydock 7/2 Bet365