Glory Days Are Waiting For Us

We aren’t quite at the rear end of the jumps season, but we are heading that way with the Flat season on turf starting as soon as Saturday afternoon at Doncaster – happy days and with plenty for us all to look forward to. Until then we carry in with the National Hunt brigade, and I am hoping we will see the real Ask For Glory in the novice handicap chase at Ffos Las, due off at 4.15pm.

A point-to-point winner in 2018, he won his bumper at Chepstow and one of his four starts over hurdles at Wincanton in 2020, but has had his issues and was off the track from October that year until his return last month at Chepstow when last of eight to Ballyandy.

Sent off a 12/1 chance that day, he will strip a lot fitter now, and sent over fences for the first time here, he is potentially well-handicapped off a mark of only 127 dropped in to this grade, and could yet surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ask For Glory 4.15pm Ffos Las 7/2 most bookmakers