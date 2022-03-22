Legendary Option At Chepstow

At the risk of upsetting people it seems fair to day the Harry Fry stable went through a bit of a quiet patch earlier in the season, but they seem to be fit and firing now, and I am just about brave enough to ignore some of the questionable form and look towards the future.

One horse who funnily enough fits that assessment is the twice-raced Last Of A Legend, only beaten a length on her highly promising debut at Aintree but a very disappointing 13th on her only other outing at Ffos Las back in mid-November.

She tried to race up with the pace that day which frankly didn’t work but returns for a break on better ground which should sot, and if she can get back to her debut form she could prove hard to keep out of the places here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Last Of A Legend 2.30pm Chepstow 15/2 most bookmakers