Divine Intervention If The Rains Stay Away?

It’s the weekend and just like every other racing scribe in the UK and beyond, my time has been spent looking out the window in an attempt to gauge the weather and thus the going at Goodwood and elsewhere.

Sadly, we are forced to second guess good to soft as things stand (though it could firm up, who knows), and that has sent me down the road of picking the Aidan O’Brien trained Divinely in the 3.05pm, the Group Two Lillie Langtry Stakes over a mile and three-quarters.

With Wonderful Tonight surely a doubt on drier going, my suggestions looks a silly price for each way players – after all, she finished third in the Oaks and second in the Irish Oaks which hardly suggests she is without ability, and better still, she sems to handle any going nature throws at her.

As the only three-year-old here she gets weight from all of her rivals here (12lb or more) and that may prove to be telling over this trip, and if we can keep the field to eight or more, a place in the first three looks pretty likely if she can repeat her Epsom efforts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Divinely 3.05pm Goodwood 10/1 Bet365