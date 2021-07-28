Jockey Turned Trainer Richard Hughes Has A Real Beast At Wolverhampton

With the going at Goodwood a real worry it might be best to rely on the good old all-weather, which may not be the highest quality racing, but they do at least provide us with a predictable surface.

The 3.45pm is a Class Six handicap over the seven furlongs, but I have a fancy we will see a big run from the Richard Hughes trained Beastie Boy.

Sent off the 11/4 favourite last time out at Barth, he tried to make all the running over the mile before being swallowed up close home when weakening late on, but off a 2lb lower mark here, and dropped back a furlong there is every chance that he can last home here asl ong as Pat Cosgrave keeps him up to his work.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Beastie Boy 3.45pm Wolverhampton 3/1 most bookmakers